Three die in road accident on Hisar-Delhi highway

Three persons riding a motorcycle were killed when their bike collided head-on with a car near Anipura village on Delhi-Hisar highway in Hansi district. The accident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The deceased were identified as Dharambir (40), Rajesh (40) and Ashok (35), all residents of Bhatla village of Hansi district.

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The police rushed to the spot after receiving information and took them to the Civil Hospital at Hansi, where the doctors declared them dead. The impact of the collision was so severe that the motorcycle was thrown far from the spot.

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According to family members, the three had left home around 10:30 pm saying they were going to a hotel for dinner. Dharambir was engaged in farming. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a 10-year-old son. He was the sole earning member of the family.

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Rajesh was the only son of his parents and is survived by two children — a 12-year-old son and a seven-year-old child. He too was the only bread-earner of the family. Ashok, who was unmarried, was the only son in his family and worked in AC and refrigerator repairing.

Hansi police inspector Sadanand informed the car involved in the accident was registered in the name of Manoj Pannu, a resident of Thurana village near Hansi. However, it is yet to be confirmed who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident. The police said investigation into the case is underway.