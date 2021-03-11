Three drive away auto at gunpoint in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 22

Three bike-borne armed miscreants allegedly robbed an auto driver of his auto-rickshaw and some cash at gunpoint on Sohna road in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. An FIR has been registered at Sohna City police station but the police are yet to nab the miscreants.

The victim, Aabid, a resident of ITI colony, Sohna, in his complaint said he was on the way to his residence when at around 10 pm on Friday, three men stopped him opposite GD Goenka University.

“One of them brandished a pistol and held me hostage while another asked to handover cash and keys of the auto-rickshaw. When I refused to handover the keys, they threatened to kill me. The trio then fled with my auto and Rs 450,” the auto driver said.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against three unidentified persons under Sections 392 (robbery), 397 (robbery attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the IPC and relevant Sections of the Arms Act at Sohna City police station.

“We are exploring the CCTV footage of the area and hope to nab the miscreants soon,” ASI Krishan Chander, the investigating officer, said.