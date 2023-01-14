Three drown after car falls into canal in Haryana’s Hisar

Hisar (Haryana), January 14
Three persons drowned when their car fell into a canal near the Pipla bridge, about 40 km from here, police said on Saturday.
The accident occurred around 11 pm on Friday, they said.
The victims have been identified as Krishan (36), Rakesh (50) and Mukesh (47). They were all residents of Garhi Ujla Khan village in Sonipat district, Bass police station SHO Pavitar Kumar said.
They were returning to their village from Punjab, he said.
Krishan Kumar, who hailed from the same village, suffered injuries in the accident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hansi.
The bodies have been taken to Civil Hospital - Hansi for post mortem, Kumar said.
