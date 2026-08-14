Three from Punjab held with 264 gm heroin in Kaithal

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Kaithal police has arrested three alleged drug peddlers from Punjab and recovered 264 grams of heroin from their possession in the Kaithal area. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth around Rs 10 lakh. The vehicle allegedly used for drug trafficking has also been seized.

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Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ramesh Chandra said that on the directions of Superintendent of Police Manpreet Singh Sudan, the district police had tightened the noose around drug traffickers.

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A team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Jai Bhagwan under the supervision of cell in-charge SI Pradeep Kumar, was patrolling near the Siwan bypass as part of efforts to curb drug trafficking. Meanwhile, the team received information that three youths travelling in a Punjab-registered car were carrying heroin and were heading from the Cheeka side towards Ambala Road in Kaithal to allegedly sell the contraband, he said.

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Acting on the information, the police set up a naka on Ambala Road. When the suspected vehicle approached the checkpoint, the police team signalled the driver to stop, but he allegedly attempted to flee by taking a U-turn. The police personnel, however, promptly intercepted the vehicle and apprehended all three occupants.

The accused have been identified as Vishal, a resident of Maluwala village in Tarn Taran district, Punjab, and Ajaydeep and Harpreet, both residents of Muse Khurd Wala village in Tarn Taran, the DSP said.

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In the presence of the DSP, the police team searched the vehicle and recovered a transparent packet containing 264 grams of heroin.

“A case has been registered at the City police station. Investigation to determine the involvement of others as well as the source of the contraband is going on,” he added.