Three get life term in murder case in Karnal village

Karnal, March 30
A court of the Additional Sessions Judge Sonepat, Devinder Singh, awarded life imprisonment to three persons for abducting and killing a milkman of Gumar village in Gannaur on July 10, 2017. The court has also imposed a penalty of Rs 65,000 each.
As per the police, the convicted Dinesh, Munish and Parveen of Gumar village abducted milkman Ankit and strangulated him after making him unconscious by giving some intoxicant. They threw his body after tying his hands and legs in the canal.
The police had registered a case on July 11 and later the trio was arrested on October 29. During the investigation, they confessed to the crime and told the police they wanted to extort Ankit’s father on the pretext of kidnapping.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan's govt totters as key ally MQM-P switches sides ahead of no-confidence motion
Gen Naravane reviews preparedness along borders
Free education for EWS kids in private schools goes in Haryana
Haryana education dept drops Rule 134-A
Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
In case of accident, it prevents vehicles from going off roa...
Make Bay of Bengal bridge of connectivity: PM Modi
BIMSTEC inks agreements on security, tech transfer | Adopts ...
Antony Blinken speaks to S Jaishankar on Ukraine, global slowdown
Leaders from Germany, Mexico meet Doval, EAM; Lavrov visit ...