Three get life term in murder case in Karnal village

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 30

A court of the Additional Sessions Judge Sonepat, Devinder Singh, awarded life imprisonment to three persons for abducting and killing a milkman of Gumar village in Gannaur on July 10, 2017. The court has also imposed a penalty of Rs 65,000 each.

As per the police, the convicted Dinesh, Munish and Parveen of Gumar village abducted milkman Ankit and strangulated him after making him unconscious by giving some intoxicant. They threw his body after tying his hands and legs in the canal.

The police had registered a case on July 11 and later the trio was arrested on October 29. During the investigation, they confessed to the crime and told the police they wanted to extort Ankit’s father on the pretext of kidnapping.