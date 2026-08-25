Three H1N1 cases reported in Ambala; Health Dept steps up awareness, surveillance

With three cases of H1N1 being reported in the district, Health Department has intensified awareness activities and preventive measures to control the spread of the infection.

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A four-year-old girl is undergoing treatment at PGI Chandigarh, while two other patients — a man and a woman — are undergoing treatment at Railway Hospital and a private hospital in Ambala, respectively.

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District Epidemiologist Dr Sunil Hari said, “So far, three cases have been reported and the advisories issued by the department are being followed. The patients are undergoing treatment at three different hospitals and their conditions are stable. There is no need to panic, and the situation is under control.”

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Dr Hari said the department had intensified its information, education and communication (IEC) activities. The public is being urged to cover their nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing; wash their hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser; avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth without washing their hands; and avoid crowded places if they have a fever, cough, sore throat or breathing difficulties.

Ambala Civil Surgeon Dr Renu Beri said, “Health Department has already issued an advisory and appealed to the public to take necessary precautions to protect themselves against H1N1 swine flu. H1N1 is an influenza virus that can cause respiratory illness and can spread through coughing, sneezing or close contact with an infected person. The department has urged citizens to prioritise caution, hygiene and timely medical consultation rather than panic over H1N1. If a person develops symptoms such as high fever, difficulty breathing, extreme weakness or other severe symptoms, they should immediately contact the nearest health centre or hospital.”

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“Instructions and guidelines have also been issued to government and private hospitals. Isolation wards have been set up so that patients can be kept in isolation and the risk of infection to other patients can be reduced. Arrangements for sampling, testing and medicines are also in place. People are also being advised not to take antibiotics or other medicines without a doctor’s advice. Special caution should be exercised if symptoms develop in pregnant women, young children, the elderly or individuals with pre-existing medical conditions,” she added.

Recently, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) also issued an advisory regarding the influenza season and directed all Civil Surgeons in Haryana to stay prepared. The DGHS has directed officials to strengthen screening and surveillance, ensure the availability of medicines and other logistics, improve clinical management and infection prevention and control, and intensify community awareness.

Officials have also been directed to establish and ensure the functioning of flu corners at health facilities for screening cases of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), ensure adequate testing and undertake daily reporting. They have also been instructed to conduct regular IEC activities to create awareness about seasonal influenza, its symptoms and preventive measures, as well as the importance of early reporting and timely medical care.