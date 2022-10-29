Gurugram: Three held for bursting crackers on car’s boot

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 28

After a video of bursting sky shot firecrackers on a moving car’s boot went viral on social media, the police arrested three men today. A mobile phone was seized and two cars, including a BMW, were impounded. An FIR was registered at the DLF Phase 3 police station and all the three accused were released on bail after investigation. According to the police, a video was posted on Instagram on Tuesday, in which a box of sky shot firecrackers was lit on the boot of a moving Hyundai Verna. The video was shot by a man riding in another car while lighting the cracker box. When the video went viral, the matter came to the notice of the police. So far, the video has received more than 95,000 likes. On the complaint of ASI Jagmal, an FIR was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC on Thursday. The police team arrested the accused, identified as Jatin, Nakul and Krishan, all residents of Sikanderpur village, on Friday.

“The accused were released on bail but the probe is under way,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

