Three held for IPL match betting

Gurugram: The Gurugram police nabbed three bookies while betting on an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on Monday. Four mobile phones and one LED TV were recovered from their possession. An FIR has been registered against the bookies. A crime unit of the Sector 10 police station, raided a house in Sector 38 and arrested the accused.
