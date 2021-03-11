Three held for murder in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 9

The Gurugram police have nabbed three miscreants for the murder a 22-year-old man. The deceased, Ashish, a resident of Panipat, was stabbed with knives and robbed of his mobile and gold chain in Manesar on May 21.

The arrested have been identified as Anubhav (20), Vijay (20) and Ravi (29). They were colleagues at a private company.

On the complaint of the deceased’s brother, an FIR was registered at IMT Manesar police station.

“During the interrogation, the trio also revealed that they had stabbed a man near KMP on April 3 and snatched cash and mobile phone from him,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime).