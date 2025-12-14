Three held for Rohtak bodybuilder’s murder

The Bhiwani police have arrested three accused in the murder case of Rohtak-based national bodybuilder Rohit Dhankar during a wedding function in Rewari Khera village of Bhiwani district.

Rohit was brutally assaulted by the accused on November 27 and succumbed to injuries the next day in the PGIMS at Rohtak.

A Bhiwani police spokesperson informed that a team of CIA Staff-I, Bhiwani, has arrested three absconding accused from Bengaluru. Saroj, mother of the victim and a resident of Himayupur village in Rohtak district, had lodged a complaint at Sadar police station, Bhiwani, in this regard.

The arrested persons have been identified as Varun, son of Ompal, resident of Tigadana village; his brother Tarun; and Deepak, son of Ajit Singh, resident of Tigadana village in Bhiwani district. The police said that further investigation was on.

The complainant had stated that her son Rohit had gone with his friend Jatin to attend a wedding ceremony at Rewari Khera village in Bhiwani district on November 27. She alleged that an altercation broke out after Rohit objected to some members of the wedding procession using obscene language towards women at about 10 pm.

Around 11 pm, when Rohit was returning home with Jatin in a Scorpio, the accused rammed their vehicle from behind near the railway crossing and inflicted grievous injuries on Rohit’s head and body. Rohit succumbed to injuries during treatment.