Three held for selling child in Sirsa

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 26

The Sirsa police arrested three persons, including a woman, her brother and their mother, in a case of selling the child to a person in Rajasthan. The police said the woman who gave birth to a male child on August 17 sold the child for Rs 4 lakh.

The police registered a case on the complaint of her husband Sanjiv Kaushal in Sirsa district.

During investigation, the police recovered the child and handed him over to the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The police said the child would remain in the custody of the CWC now and further action would be taken as per the decision of the court. The arrested accused are identified as mother Priyanka, her brother Sunny and their mother Seema.

