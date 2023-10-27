Three held for selling child in Sirsa

Hisar, October 26
The Sirsa police arrested three persons, including a woman, her brother and their mother, in a case of selling the child to a person in Rajasthan. The police said the woman who gave birth to a male child on August 17 sold the child for Rs 4 lakh.
The police registered a case on the complaint of her husband Sanjiv Kaushal in Sirsa district.
During investigation, the police recovered the child and handed him over to the district Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The police said the child would remain in the custody of the CWC now and further action would be taken as per the decision of the court. The arrested accused are identified as mother Priyanka, her brother Sunny and their mother Seema.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...