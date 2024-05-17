Three held for stealing e-rickshaws

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 16

The Gurugram police have arrested three persons for stealing e-rickshaws. The accused confessed to stealing 125 e-rickshaws. The police have recovered eight stolen e-rickshaws, 20 axles of e-rickshaws and other parts from their possession.

According to the police, members of the gang used to steal e-rickshaws from Gurugram and sell those to their associates in Delhi, who further sold the e-rickshaws.

In the past four days, the police received two complaints of e-rickshaw thefts from the Bajghera and Rajendra Park areas. Two FIRs were registered, and the investigation was assigned to the crime unit, Sector 10 team.

A police team, led by Sub-Inspector Pramod Kumar, arrested three members of the gang. The accused, identified as Avdhesh and Krishan Murari, natives of Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh, were arrested on Tuesday, while Mukesh, also from Bhind district, was arrested on Wednesday. The police took Avdhesh and Murari on police remand on Wednesday, during which they confessed to stealing about 125 e-rickshaws. During the remand, the police recovered stolen e-rickshaws and parts from their possession.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that members of the gang also reside in Prem Nagar, Kirari, Delhi. They steal e-rickshaws from Gurugram and sell them to other associates in Delhi for Rs 8,000, who then sell those for Rs 15,000,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP Crime.

