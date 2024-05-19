Three held for theft at shop

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar: The police have arrested three persons for allegedly committing a theft on May 9 at a shop of DJ (disc jockey) in Jammu Colony. The accused are Ravi Kumar, Himmat Singh and Vishal Kumar. They were produced in a court on Saturday where they were sent to judicial custody.

Summer vacation from June 1

Chandigarh: The Haryana Directorate of School Education has announced summer vacation in all government and private schools from June 1 to June 30. An official spokesperson said the schools would reopen on July 1, 2024. The Directorate has directed all District Education Officers, Elementary Education Officers, Block Education Officers, and Block Elementary Education Officers to ensure compliance with these directions.

