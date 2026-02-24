DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Three held for youth’s murder in Haryana's Ambala

Three held for youth’s murder in Haryana's Ambala

Victim was killed in clash

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 10:21 PM Feb 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in police custody.
Advertisement

The Ambala police have arrested three accused in connection with the murder case of 22-year-old youth, who was killed in a clash in Ambala Cantonment on Sunday night.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Sonu, a resident of Ambala City, while two others Bhupinder (20) and Jasraj (19) had also suffered knife injuries. The accused have been identified as Sahil, Shivam and Sagar, residents of Ambala. They were produced before a court which sent them to a two-day police remand. Ambala Cantonment SHO Lakhbir Singh said, “A case was registered in connection with the murder case and the three identified accused have been arrested. Sahil was a student of government college and he had a petty dispute with Jasraj in the college. On Sunday night, Sahil and Jasraj came face to face at a marriage event, and in a clash, Sonu was killed. During the remand, the weapon will be recovered and efforts are being made to nab the remaining accused.”

Advertisement

As per information, Jasraj, along with his friends Sonu and Bhupinder, had come at a marriage function, where Jasraj’s brother was working as a flower decorator.

Advertisement

The accused were also present at the same venue. Jasraj had an old dispute with an accused, Sahil Jatwar. They came face to face at the event and an argument broke out. Later, the accused and his friends allegedly attacked Jasraj and his friends with a sharp-edged weapon.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts