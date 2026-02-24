The Ambala police have arrested three accused in connection with the murder case of 22-year-old youth, who was killed in a clash in Ambala Cantonment on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Sonu, a resident of Ambala City, while two others Bhupinder (20) and Jasraj (19) had also suffered knife injuries. The accused have been identified as Sahil, Shivam and Sagar, residents of Ambala. They were produced before a court which sent them to a two-day police remand. Ambala Cantonment SHO Lakhbir Singh said, “A case was registered in connection with the murder case and the three identified accused have been arrested. Sahil was a student of government college and he had a petty dispute with Jasraj in the college. On Sunday night, Sahil and Jasraj came face to face at a marriage event, and in a clash, Sonu was killed. During the remand, the weapon will be recovered and efforts are being made to nab the remaining accused.”

As per information, Jasraj, along with his friends Sonu and Bhupinder, had come at a marriage function, where Jasraj’s brother was working as a flower decorator.

The accused were also present at the same venue. Jasraj had an old dispute with an accused, Sahil Jatwar. They came face to face at the event and an argument broke out. Later, the accused and his friends allegedly attacked Jasraj and his friends with a sharp-edged weapon.