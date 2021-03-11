Three held in ATM theft case

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, April 27

The Kurukshetra police have arrested three persons who had uprooted and decamped with an ATM of the PNB branch situated on the Ladwa road in Shahabad on April 9.

The police have also recovered the vehicle used in the crime and the broken ATM.

As per bank records, there were Rs 18.41 lakh in the ATM.

The accused have been identified as Amit Kalra, Lakhwinder Singh and Bachitter Singh of Punjab.

Kurukshetra SP Anshu Singla said, “The case was handed over to the CIA-2 and the team has arrested three accused. The vehicle without number plate which was used in the crime was also a stolen one. On the disclosure of Amit and Lakhwinder, the ATM was recovered from a canal and the third accused, Bachitter Singh, was arrested. Two accused are still at large and efforts are being made to nab them. The team has also recovered Rs 5 lakh from the accused.”

Meanwhile, the police have started taking action against bank officials too for not deploying security guards at the ATMs despite orders given in this context.

ASP Karan Goel said, “In view of the rising incidents of ATM thefts, the Deputy Commissioner had directed the banks to deploy security guards at the ATMs, but

several banks failed to act on the directions. Cases have been registered against officials of six banks for violating the orders under Section 144 of the CrPC.”