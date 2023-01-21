Three held in murder case

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 20

The Karnal police have claimed to have solved a two-year-old blind murder case and arrested three persons, while three more persons are involved in this case.

The police had recovered the body of an unidentified man from the Western Yamuna Canal on February 24, 2021, later he was identified as Mahinder, aka Mogli of Khakrali, under the Derabassi police station in Punjab.

The accused were arrested from Ambala on Thursday and were taken on seven days police remand.

#karnal