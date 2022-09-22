Three held on graft charge in Karnal, Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 21

The State Vigilance Bureau arrested three government employees on graft charges today.

Sub-Divisional Enginner (SDE) of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) Shashi Bala and treasury office clerk Raj Kumar were today arrested in connection with cases registered earlier, an official said.

On August 31, HSVP JE Pradhuman was arrested red-handed from his residence in Sector 13 while accepting Rs 50,000 as bribe for issuing a completion certificate. A sum of Rs 19.93 lakh was seized from his residence.

The JE claimed that he had to give Rs 8 lakh to EO Deepak Kumar out of the money found at his home. Deepak Kumar was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau on September 8.

“On JE Pradhuman’s disclosure that the SDE used to take bribe for issuing completion certificates, she was arrested today,” said Inspector Sachin of the Vigilance Bureau, Karnal.

A team of the bureau arrested UHBVN Junior Engineer Dinesh posted at Pundri in Kaithal district while accepting Rs 1,500 as bribe. He was demanding illegal gratification in lieu of installing a transformer on the complainant’s agricultural land.

