Three held with 75-gram heroin

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra: The anti-narcotics cell of the Kurukshetra police arrested three men and recovered 75-gm heroin from their possession on Friday. The suspects have been identified as Bhupender Singh, Karan Singh and Rahul Chadha, residents of Shahabad. The anti-narcotics cell got a tip-off that Bhupender, Karan and Rahul sold heroin, and they were on their way in a car from Delhi to Shahabad. The car was stopped at a naka. During checking, heroin was recovered. A case was registered under the NDPS act at Thanesar Sadar police station.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra