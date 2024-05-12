Three held with 75-gram heroin

Kurukshetra: The anti-narcotics cell of the Kurukshetra police arrested three men and recovered 75-gm heroin from their possession on Friday. The suspects have been identified as Bhupender Singh, Karan Singh and Rahul Chadha, residents of Shahabad. The anti-narcotics cell got a tip-off that Bhupender, Karan and Rahul sold heroin, and they were on their way in a car from Delhi to Shahabad. The car was stopped at a naka. During checking, heroin was recovered. A case was registered under the NDPS act at Thanesar Sadar police station.
