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Home / Haryana / Three held with drugs worth Rs 50L

Three held with drugs worth Rs 50L

Sirsa police seize 97,170 tramadol tablets, 2,985 pregabalin capsules

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Sirsa, Updated At : 01:41 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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The CIA Sirsa team has arrested three men and seized 100,155 tablets and capsules, worth around Rs 50 lakh, from a shop near Kabir Chowk in the Anaj Mandi area.

SP Deepak Saharan said the police acted on a tip-off that three men were planning to sell drugs near Kabir Chowk. A team led by CIA Inspector Ravinder Singh reached the spot and arrested the suspects.

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The seizure comprises 97,170 tramadol tablets and 2,985 pregabalin capsules. The accused have been identified as Sunil Kumar and Ajay Kumar, both residents of Ekta Nagar, and Sagar Kumar, a resident of Inderpuri Mohalla in Sirsa.

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Drug Inspector Sunil Kumar was called to the spot to examine the seized medicines and initiate further action in accordance with the rules.

The SP said the police were conducting a sustained campaign against drug trafficking and warned that strict action would be taken against those involved in the illegal sale of medicines for intoxication.

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