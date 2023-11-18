Three held with illegal weapons

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 17

The Gurugram police arrested three persons, including a minor with illegal weapons. Two illegal pistols, 31 live cartridges and one magazine have been recovered from their possession. All the accused were residents of village Kasan, where their four family members were murdered in a shootout on Diwali in 2021.

Te police said, a team of crime unit DLF phase-4, led by Inspector Sandeep Kumar received information about the youths and nabbed them near Sadar Bazaar on Thursday. The arrested accused were identified as Lakhan and Manjil, and their minor accomplice. An FIR was registered against them at city police station.

“The father of the minor accused was also murdered on Diwali, 2021, due to a rivalry. The arrested accused revealed that after the murders, they were keeping illegal weapons for their own security, in case they were attacked again. We are questioning the accused,” said a senior police officer.

The incident of shootout which left four dead, took place on November 4, 2021, on the night of Diwali. The miscreants entered the house of former Sarpanch Gopal and opened fire. Six people were injured and 21-year-old Vikas died on the spot. The former sarpanch’s son Sohanpal and his aunt’s son Praveen also died. Sohanpal’s brother Balram died during treatment in a hospital. An FIR was registered at the IMT Manesar police station.

