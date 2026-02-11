DT
Home / Haryana / Three henchmen of gangster Rohit Godara arrested in Faridabad for extortion bid

Three henchmen of gangster Rohit Godara arrested in Faridabad for extortion bid

One of the accused was shot in the leg after he opened fire on a police team in an attempt to escape from police custody

PTI
Faridabad, Updated At : 09:34 PM Feb 11, 2026 IST
The Faridabad police arrested three henchmen of gangster Rohit Godara who arrived in the city to threaten an industrialist over an unpaid extortion demand, police said on Wednesday.

One of the accused was shot in the leg after he opened fire on a police team in an attempt to escape from police custody on Tuesday night. He was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, they said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Monu Gurjar (22), Honey (20) and Kapil alias Kannu (21), all natives of Punjab’s Bathinda.

According to a senior police officer, Rohit Godara is believed to be operating his gang from the US.

The arrests were made after a complaint lodged by an industrialist at the Central Police Station on February 5. The complainant alleged that he first received a WhatsApp call from a foreign number demanding Rs 5 crore. After he ignored the call, a letter was delivered to his residence on February 5 containing five AK-47 bullets.

The letter escalated the demand to Rs 10 crore and threatened him with dire consequences, prompting the businessman to approach the police.

Following the complaint, Crime Branch team monitored over 100 CCTV cameras and deployed teams near the industrialist’s residence. The three operatives were apprehended on February 7 while conducting reconnaissance of the area, the officer said.

Tags :
