Three INLD leaders join JJP

Chandigarh, December 1

Three INLD leaders joined the JJP in the presence of Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala today.

They include five-time ex-MLA Bhagiram from Ellenabad, Haryana Land Reclamation and Development Corporation ex-chairman Ashok Verma and INLD state ex-vice-president Sunil Yadav.

Party strengthened The party has been strengthened by the joining of 3 senior leaders... Those who wanted to break us are not even able to manage their party. Dushyant Chautala, Dy CM

Meanwhile, Dipali Chowdhary, daughter of former JJP Assembly poll candidate from Pataudi Deepchand and newly elected councillor from Ward No. 9 of Gurugram district, also met the Deputy CM.

Dushyant told reporters that only Deepali was eligible for the post of chairman of the Gurugram Zila Parishad and she would occupy it.

He said the panchayat polls had yielded good results and many JJP officials had become councillors, panches and sarpanches. It would now be the endeavour of the alliance to have chairmen in all 22 districts, he said.

Taking a jibe at the INLD, Dushyant said if someone was happy with the victory in one district, then the truth was in front of everyone.

Inviting all for JJP’s Bhiwani rally, he said it would be historic and people from across the state would participate in it. Responding to a question, he said the BJP-JJP alliance would hold a joint rally in early 2023.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said it would be wiped out from the country in 2024. He said factionalism was at its peak in the Congress, so its leaders should manage the party instead of holding “Bharat Jodo Yatra”.