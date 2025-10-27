Three Jind youths deported from US for using 'donkey route'

The Jind Police have safely received three youths from the deportation team who were among 50 youths deported from the US for using the 'donkey route' to travel illegally.

The youths, identified as Ajay from Bhairon Khera, Laabjot Singh from Nimnabad and Naveen from Pillukhera, were handed over to their families under the supervision of DSP Sandeep Kumar.

Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh warned that travelling abroad through illegal means not only puts one's life at risk, but also questions the dignity of society.

“Before applying for a visa, one should thoroughly verify the agent or organisation and never fall for false promises made by unknown people. Going abroad illegally is not only a waste of money, but also sends a negative message to society,” he stated.

The district police are keeping a strict vigil on such activities and will take stern action against those who try to mislead youths through illegal routes.