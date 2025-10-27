DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Three Jind youths deported from US for using 'donkey route'

Three Jind youths deported from US for using 'donkey route'

Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh warned that travelling abroad through illegal means not only puts one's life at risk, but also questions the dignity of society

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:32 AM Oct 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Jind Police have safely received three youths from the deportation team who were among 50 youths deported from the US for using the 'donkey route' to travel illegally.

Advertisement

The youths, identified as Ajay from Bhairon Khera, Laabjot Singh from Nimnabad and Naveen from Pillukhera, were handed over to their families under the supervision of DSP Sandeep Kumar.

Advertisement

Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh warned that travelling abroad through illegal means not only puts one's life at risk, but also questions the dignity of society.

Advertisement

“Before applying for a visa, one should thoroughly verify the agent or organisation and never fall for false promises made by unknown people. Going abroad illegally is not only a waste of money, but also sends a negative message to society,” he stated.

The district police are keeping a strict vigil on such activities and will take stern action against those who try to mislead youths through illegal routes.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts