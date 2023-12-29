Three juveniles apprehended in murder case

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, December 28

The Kurukshetra police have apprehended three juveniles in connection with the murder case of Aditya, who was stabbed to death in Pehowa, on Tuesday.

The juveniles had attacked Aditya and his friend with a knife in which Aditya lost his life while his friend Shubhkaran had suffered injury. Two more juveniles are yet to be apprehended. Police spokesman Naresh Kumar said, “Three juveniles have been apprehended and sent to a juvenile home. A two-wheeler and two sticks used in the crime have been recovered. Efforts are being made to apprehend the remaining two juveniles.”

