Three killed as car rams into truck in Rohtak 

Three persons were killed in a road accident when their car rammed into a moving truck on the 152D highway near Khairadi village in Kalanaur area early Thursday morning.

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One of the deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar of Narnaul while the identities of the two other occupants are yet to be established. Local police have informed the Narnaul police as well as the family members of the deceased.

According to reports, the accident occurred around 5:00 a.m. when the car, which was on its way to Narnaul from Ambala, crashed into the truck from behind on the highway. The impact was so severe that the car was completely mangled, leaving no chance of survival for the occupants.

On receiving information, the Kalanaur police rushed to the spot, took possession of the bodies, and launched an investigation. The bodies were later sent to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

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The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. Police stated that all legal formalities are being carried out, and further investigation into the incident is underway.