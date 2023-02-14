Three killed in accident in Nuh

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 13

In a tragic accident, three persons, including a woman, were killed and four were injured after a speeding truck rammed into an auto near Ujina village on the Hodal-Nuh road on Monday. The accident also led to a 2-km-long traffic jam.

The police said the injured were admitted to medical college, Nalhar. The truck driver managed to flee after leaving his vehicle on the spot.

An FIR was registered at the Nuh police station and the police impounded the truck. The deceased are identified as Hajra (50) and Mustkim (23), both the residents of Ghasera village. Third victim is yet to be identified.