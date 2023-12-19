Three killed in Karnal road mishap

Karnal, December 18
Three persons were killed after a speeding truck hit their bike on the Karnal-Assandh road near Jundla village on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Ajay, Sumit and Virender of Bansa village.
The incident occurred while Sumit and Virender were taking their friend Ajay to a hospital after he was stabbed by some miscreants. A truck coming from the opposite side hit their bike, resulting in their death, said the incharge of the Jundla police post. A case was registered.
