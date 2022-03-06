Three killed in Panipat mishaps

Tribune News Service

Panipat, March 5

A total of eight people have lost their lives in the district of which three people died in separate accidents, two women reportedly died by suicide and three unidentified bodies were found in the district.

Sudesh (41), wife of Subhash of Adhmi village, reportedly died by suicide by consuming some poisonous substance. ASI Karamvir said the woman was upset due to long ailment.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl Namrta Singh of Azaad Nagar reportedly died by suicide. Rajesh of Ganjbar was killed in an accident on NH-44 on Friday.

Vijay (50) of Delhi, died in an accident on Samalkha-Pattikalyana road.

Another accident was reported on Jatal road in Model Town area in which Harsh Sharma (33) was killed. The police have registered a case. Besides, bodies of two unidentified persons were found on the railway track in Panipat area. Efforts are being made to identify them. The Sector 13/17 police found the body of a 50-year-old unidentified person on NH-44 near Sector 6 on Saturday. —