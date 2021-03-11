Three killed in Panipat road accident

Tribune News Service

Panipat, May 25

Three men were killed in an accident near Sewah village on the NH-44 when a laden Canter overturned on a car here at midnight. The police have registered a case against the Canter driver.

The deceased has been identified as Dilawar of Atta village in Samalkha here and two labourers Ramavtar and Ramlal of Chitrakoot in UP.

Ramkaran of Bilaspur in Samalkha, in his complaint to Sector 29 police, said that he was working as a munshi at Ajit brick kiln in Atta village. He said two labourers Mahesh and Ashu had a quarrel and Mahesh got injured. They were on the way to admit Mahesh in the general hospital in a car.

When they reached near Sewah village, a speeding Canter hit the car from the rear. Then, the canter overturned on their car. A long jam was witnessed on NH-44 after the accident. Mahesh sustained serious injuries.

The Sector 29 police have registered a case against the Canter driver under various sections of the IPC. The bodies to the victims’ kin after post-mortem examination.