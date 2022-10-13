Three killed in road mishap

Jhajjar, October 12
Three persons, including a woman, were killed when their motorbike was hit by a car near Lohari village here today. The deceased have been identified as Netram, his wife Pinki and Manish of Patoda village. The car driver managed to flee from the spot.
The trio died on the spot. A case has been registered against the driver .
