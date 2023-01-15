Three killed in road mishap

Hisar: Three persons were killed when their car plunged into a canal near the Pipla bridge along the Delhi-Hisar highway in Hisar district on Friday night. The victims have been identified as Krishan (36), Rakesh (50) and Mukesh (47), all residents of Garhi Ujale Khan village in Sonepat district. Another occupant of the car, Krishan Kumar, suffered serious injuries. TNS
Bridge declared unsafe, closed
Kurukshetra: An old bridge on Sarasvati drain on the Pehowa-Ambala road was closed for vehicular traffic on Saturday evening after it was declared unsafe. Pehowa SDM Sonu Ram said it was an old bridge on the national highway and during checking on Saturday, cracks were found in the girder following which the bridge has been declared unsafe. It has been closed with immediate effect. TNS
Kundu is revenue panel chief
Chandigarh: The government appointed VS Kundu, IAS (retd), as the chairman of the Revenue Commission with immediate effect. The Department of Revenue and Disaster Management has issued a notification in this regard.
