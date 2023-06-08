Three killed in road mishaps

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, June 7

Three persons, including an elderly couple, were killed in two accidents that took place on the NH-44 near Devi Lal Park and Bahalgarh road in the district.

The deceased were identified as 70-year-old Dharma and his 65-year-old wife Roshni of Kurar village of Panipat district. Vansh, their six-year-old grandson, sustained serious injuries.

According to information, Dharma was on his way to Raipur village to attend a wedding on Tuesday evening. He, his wife and grandson were crossing the NH-44 near Tau Devi Lal Park when a speeding mini bus hit them. All three were rushed to a hospital, where the doctors on duty declared Dharma and Roshni brought dead.

The police have registered a case against the unknown driver, who fled from the spot, under various Sections of the IPC. They handed over the bodies to the kin after postmortem examination.

In another accident that occurred near a toy factory on the Bahalgarh road, 65-year-old Sushil Jain, a property dealer who was driving back home from work, died when a truck suddenly appeared in front of his car and hit the vehicle. In his police complaint, Wakil Jain, the younger brother of the deceased, said Sushil’s car hit the truck near the toy factory. Wakil said he extricated his brother from the mangled car with the help of some passers-by, but his life could not be saved.