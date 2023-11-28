Three killed in Sonepat road mishap

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, November 27

Three persons were killed after a speeding vehicle hit their motorcycle near Bahalgarh chowk on the National Highway-44 on Sunday late night. The police have registered a case and launched a probe into the matter after taking the vehicle in its possession.

The deceased were identified as 25-year-old Vikender, alias Vicky, Pappu (22) and Paramveer (23) of Uttar Pradesh. They were living in a rented accommodation at Singhu village of Delhi and worked at utensil manufacturing units at Kundli.

Amit, a common friend of the deceased, told the Bahalgarh police said that Pappu and Paramvir were cousins.

The victims had gone to attend a marriage at Patel Nagar in Sonepat city. After attending the wedding, they were on way to Kundli. They reached near Bahalgarh chowk around 12.30 am, when a speeding Canter vehicle coming from the Delhi side hit their motorcycle.The trio sustained serious injuries in the accident. The Canter driver managed to escape after the accident, leaving his vehicle at the spot. Commuters rushed the injured to the General Hospital, where a doctor declared them dead.

The Bahalgarh police have registered a case against the unidentified driver of the Canter vehicle and began a probe into the matter. The bodies of were handed over to their kin after autopsy.

