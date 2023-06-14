Three labourers die as mound caves in

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 13

Three women labourers were killed while four others sustained grievous injuries after the mound they were digging for a pond caved in near Pataudi village today. Eight women had been working at the site for the past six months under the MGNREGA scheme.

In touch with victims’ kin We are looking into the reasons behind the accident. We are in touch with the families and have issued a directive to all such sites to maintain safety standards. Nishant Yadav, dc

Today morning, a 5-ft-high mound caved in, trapping seven women. One woman, who managed to save herself, raised the alarm and village residents rushed to help them and called the police. All seven were pulled out and rushed to a nearby Government Hospital, where three were declared brought dead and three others were referred to Gurugram. Another one with minor injuries is being treated at Pataudi.

A rescue team headed by Pataudi SDM Sandeep Aggarwal said according to preliminary investigation, the women started digging at the bottom which destabilised the mound. There were no visible safety measures at the site. “We rushed them to hospital and have started investigation,” he said.

“There is no tree around and we have no sheds here. We sat in the shade of the mound to have food, when suddenly it collapsed. I ran for my life, and within minutes, I could not even see them. I screamed and ran towards the village and gathered people,” said Kiran Devi.

Following a complaint by the families of the deceased, a case has been registered against the sarpanch and panchayat secretary. “We have registered an FIR. We are recording the statements of the survivors and their families, along with eyewitnesses,” said Harinder Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Pataudi.

DC Nishant Yadav, too, has marked an inquiry into the matter to probe any negligence on part of the supervisor or the contractor concerned. The accident has once against highlighted the lack of worker safety protocols at such sites. A directive has been issued to all such sites to take precautionary measures.

“We are looking into the reasons behind the accident. We are in touch with the families and have issued a directive to all such sites to maintain safety standards,” he said.