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Home / Haryana / Three major fires hit factories in Panipat, Sonepat on Diwali

Three major fires hit factories in Panipat, Sonepat on Diwali

Blazes at Panipat, Barhi and Kundli industrial units cause extensive damage; 12 fire tenders deployed in Panipat, while 17-18 engines take 14 hours to douse Kundli fire

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 06:50 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Major fires break out at 3 factories on Diwali
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A major fire broke out at a factory in Sector 25, Part 2, Panipat, on Diwali. Simultaneously, another major blaze erupted at a juicer-mixer manufacturing unit in Phase 1 of HSIIDC Barhi and a factory in Kundli.

Following the information, fire brigade teams reached the spots and managed to douse the flames.

In Panipat, a major fire broke out at Alphrade Global, located at Plot No. 14 in Sector 25, Part 2, on Sunday. The fire was so intense that the building’s lintel also collapsed, while machinery and material were damaged.

Within a short span, the fire spread rapidly, and a thick cloud of black smoke blanketed the sky. The flames and smoke could be seen from a distance. Scores of people gathered at the spot and informed the fire brigade about the incident.

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Following the information, fire brigade teams reached the spot, but by then, the fire had assumed massive proportions.

Amit Kumar, leading fireman with the Fire Department, said the fire was massive as highly inflammable products stored in the factory had caught fire. It engulfed the entire factory within a short span. The fire was so intense that the factory’s lintel also collapsed, resulting in a total loss, he added.

As many as 12 fire tenders from Panipat, Jind and Karnal districts were pressed into service to douse the flames. The fire tenders took around six hours to bring the blaze under control.

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The cause of the fire is not yet known, Amit Kumar added.

In Sonepat, a major fire broke out at North West Industries Private Limited in Phase 1 of the HSIIDC Industrial Estate at Barhi in Ganaur. The fire spread rapidly and engulfed the entire factory within a short span.

The factory manufactured mixer-juicers and induction cooking appliances. The fire was so massive that the flames and a plume of smoke were visible from a considerable distance.

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Rameshwar, Fire Safety Officer, said fire tenders reached the spot to douse the flames. However, facing difficulties due to the high intensity of the fire, fire tenders from Samalkha in Panipat were also called to the spot.

A total of nine fire engines brought the flames under control after around nine hours. The fire engines remained at the spot till Monday morning, he said.

Apart from this, another major fire broke out at a utensil manufacturing unit in the Kundli industrial area on Sunday. The factory had a ground-plus-two-floor structure, while the industrialists had also constructed a fourth floor with a tin shed.

The fire was massive, and the flames and plume of smoke could be seen from a considerable distance.

Fire engines from Sonepat tried hard to douse the flames, but the fire continued to spread. Following the high intensity of the blaze, three fire engines from Delhi and one each from Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar, Sonepat, Rohtak and Panipat were called to the spot, DSO Rameshwar said.

As many as 17-18 fire engines took around 14 hours to douse the flames, the FSO added.

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