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Home / Haryana / Three-member panel to oversee Karnal Bar poll vote counting

Three-member panel to oversee Karnal Bar poll vote counting

The council has also sought adequate security arrangements from the Karnal Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police

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Parveen Arora
Karnal, Updated At : 01:27 AM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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The committee comprises Bar Council members Amit Rana, Sharmila Sharma and Harpreet Singh Multani. Photo for representation
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Two days after counting of votes for the Karnal Bar Association elections was halted following a dispute between supporters of two candidates for the post of president, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has constituted a three-member committee to supervise and conduct the counting process.

The committee comprises Bar Council members Amit Rana, Sharmila Sharma and Harpreet Singh Multani. It has been directed to reach the counting venue and commence the process at 11 am on September 14.

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The decision was taken after Returning Officer (RO) Surjeet Narwal requested the Bar Council to constitute a committee to conduct the counting. The Bar Council has directed the RO to extend necessary assistance and cooperation to the panel.

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The council has also sought adequate security arrangements from the Karnal Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police to ensure that the counting is conducted without disruption. “We are making all arrangements for the counting of votes. We will accompany the committee constituted by the Bar Council,” said Narwal.

The order lays emphasis on videography of the entire process, including the opening of ballot boxes, verification and handling of ballot papers, counting of votes and declaration of results. It also calls for live display of the counting process and vote count in the Bar Room to enhance transparency and instil confidence among members of the Bar.

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“The complete videographic record of the proceedings is also required to be preserved for all intents and purposes,” the order stated.

High-voltage drama had unfolded at the Karnal District Bar Association counting centre late Friday night when polling agents raised objections over several ballot papers. The RO subsequently halted the counting.

The election recorded a turnout of 2,038 votes. Three candidates — Kanavdeep, Jangsher Singh Rana and Vinod Sharma — are in the fray for the president’s post.

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