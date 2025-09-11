Three miscreants arrested after encounter in Sonepat, one injured

The special unit anti-gangster (SUAG) of Sonepat police arrested three miscreants following a brief encounter near Khewra village in Bahalgarh area on Wednesday evening.

The arrested accused have been identified as Surya Pratap alias Sooraj of Sultanpur district, Sonu of Rampur district, and Harikesh of Azamgarh district, Uttar Pradesh. Police said Harikesh, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000 announced by the Uttar Pradesh police, is a wanted criminal.

According to information, the trio had allegedly attempted to loot cash from a liquor shop in Piayu Manyari earlier in the day. When the staff resisted, the accused opened fire and managed to escape.

“After getting information about the firing at a liquor shop by some miscreants, the SUAG team activated. The SUAG team led by Inspector Ajay Dhankar gheraoed miscreants near Khewra village on NH-334B in the evening hours,” said DCP Crime Narender Kadyan.

On seeing the police, one of the accused fired directly at the team. The police retaliated, injuring Harikesh in the leg, while the other two were nabbed from the spot.

A .315-bore pistol was recovered from Harikesh’s possession. The injured accused has been admitted to the civil hospital, police said.