Three miscreants nabbed after encounter in Sonepat; one hurt

The Anti-Gangster Unit of Sonepat Police arrested three miscreants after a brief encounter near Bayanpur village early on Thursday. One of them, Lakshya from Bhatgaon, sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was admitted to the civil hospital before being referred to Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College, Khanpur Kalan.

The accused, including Shubham and a juvenile from Kakroi village, were wanted in a robbery case and had been demanding ₹50 lakh as extortion from a sweet shop owner for the past two days. A 315-bore country-made pistol was recovered from the injured Lakshya.

Inspector Ajay Dhankar, in-charge of the Anti-Gangster Unit, said, “We received a tip-off about their movements and set up a naka on Kakroi Road. When we signalled them to stop, they attempted to flee, but their motorcycle slipped. They then ran towards the village, and one of them opened fire on us. In self-defence, we fired back, injuring Lakshya.”

Shubham was produced in court and sent to judicial custody, while the juvenile was sent to a juvenile home in Ambala. The police are verifying if the motorcycle used by the accused was stolen.

“A case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” Inspector Dhankar added.