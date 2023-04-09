Three months on, no action on six Rewari STPs flagged for violations

Tribune News Service

Rewari, April 8

Three months after local officials of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) recommended imposition of environmental compensation on six sewage treatment plants (STPs) for violating norms, the board is yet to take action even as a joint team of various departments today collected fresh samples from these STPs for further inquiry.

The development followed days after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) expressed its dissatisfaction over the reply filed by district officials in connection with the STPs whose samples were found exceeding the prescribed limit of environmental parameters by a joint committee in December last year.

Villagers allege water contamination Prakash Yadav of Kharkara village moved NGT last year, accusing STPs of discharging untreated waste

Waterlogging contaminated groundwater, besides damaging trees and other vegetation

Acting on the complaint, NGT ordered sampling, sought reply from district officials

For next hearing on the matter on April 24, the NGT ordered principal secretaries of Irrigation Department and Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) to appear via videoconferencing. It directed the Rewari district magistrate, DDPO, HSPCB regional officer and superintending engineers, (Irrigation & PHED), to appear physically.

The authorities are gearing up to present their views with latest report of the samples. Today’s action was part of that move, sources claimed.

They said after the NGT’s strict stance on the matter, a joint meeting of officials of all departments concerned were called by the Rewari deputy commissioner. “Fresh samples from the six STPs were collected for re-examination and to look into any violations,” said Ashok Garg, Deputy Commissioner.

Vinod Balyan, Regional Office, HSPCB, Dharuhera, said samples were taken from both inlet and outlet of the STPs. Besides, samples of groundwater of nearby areas and potable water being supplied to surrounding villages were also taken, he said. “The lab report is likely to come in a week. The issue of imposing environmental compensation on the STPs is under consideration,” he added.