 Three months on, no action on six Rewari STPs flagged for violations : The Tribune India

Three months on, no action on six Rewari STPs flagged for violations

Fresh sewage samples taken as livid NGT summons officials

Three months on, no action on six Rewari STPs flagged for violations

Officials inspect an STP in Rewari on Saturday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Rewari, April 8

Three months after local officials of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) recommended imposition of environmental compensation on six sewage treatment plants (STPs) for violating norms, the board is yet to take action even as a joint team of various departments today collected fresh samples from these STPs for further inquiry.

The development followed days after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) expressed its dissatisfaction over the reply filed by district officials in connection with the STPs whose samples were found exceeding the prescribed limit of environmental parameters by a joint committee in December last year.

Villagers allege water contamination

  • Prakash Yadav of Kharkara village moved NGT last year, accusing STPs of discharging untreated waste
  • Waterlogging contaminated groundwater, besides damaging trees and other vegetation
  • Acting on the complaint, NGT ordered sampling, sought reply from district officials

For next hearing on the matter on April 24, the NGT ordered principal secretaries of Irrigation Department and Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) to appear via videoconferencing. It directed the Rewari district magistrate, DDPO, HSPCB regional officer and superintending engineers, (Irrigation & PHED), to appear physically.

The authorities are gearing up to present their views with latest report of the samples. Today’s action was part of that move, sources claimed.

They said after the NGT’s strict stance on the matter, a joint meeting of officials of all departments concerned were called by the Rewari deputy commissioner. “Fresh samples from the six STPs were collected for re-examination and to look into any violations,” said Ashok Garg, Deputy Commissioner.

Vinod Balyan, Regional Office, HSPCB, Dharuhera, said samples were taken from both inlet and outlet of the STPs. Besides, samples of groundwater of nearby areas and potable water being supplied to surrounding villages were also taken, he said. “The lab report is likely to come in a week. The issue of imposing environmental compensation on the STPs is under consideration,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

To save power, Punjab government announces new office timings for summer

2
Diaspora

Missing Texas boy feared dead, police in US seek extradition of parents from India

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu alleges mafia raj still prevalent in sand, liquor and cable businesses in Punjab

4
Haryana

Indian Women’s Hockey Team captain Savita Punia gets married to Canada-based software engineer at private ceremony in Chandigarh

5
Amritsar

12-yr-old Amritsar boy hospitalised after his health worsens in classroom

6
Trending

‘Chill guys, it's just PDA’: People shaming couple for hugging, kissing inside Delhi Metro face netizens ire

7
Nation

President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in Sukhoi-30 fighter jet in Assam’s Tezpur

8
Nation

Hindenburg-Adani row: Supreme Court panel will be more useful, effective than JPC, says Sharad Pawar

9
Nation

BJP's southern push: C R Kesavan, great-grandson of freedom fighter C Rajagopalachari, joins saffron party

10
Nation

Rs 3,250 crore loan fraud: CBI files chargesheet against ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband, Videocon founder Dhoot

Don't Miss

View All
67% jump in airport footfall last fiscal
Chandigarh

67% jump in Mohali airport footfall last fiscal

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft
Nation

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

Colonial-era file sheds light on Indian jewels in UK’s royal treasury
Nation

Many Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury traced back to Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’
Nation

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

Top News

Court gave jolt to Opposition: Modi on SC junking petition over CBI, ED ‘misuse’

Court gave jolt to Opposition: Modi on SC junking petition over CBI, ED 'misuse'

To ‘save’ power, Punjab changes office timings

To 'save' power, Punjab changes office timings

7.30 am-2 pm work hours from May 2

Kochhars chargesheeted for ~3,250 cr loan fraud

Kochhars chargesheeted for Rs 3,250 cr loan fraud

Ukraine minister on 4-day India visit, first after conflict

Ukraine minister on 4-day India visit, first after conflict

Mother tongue, not English, to be 1st language: NCF draft

Mother tongue, not English, to be 1st language: NCF draft


Cities

View All

Day after being hospitalised, boy dies during treatment in Amritsar

Day after being hospitalised, boy dies during treatment in Amritsar

Christians protest disruption by ‘Nihangs’ during Friday procession

Alleging sand, liquor mafia still calling shots, Navjot Singh Sidhu challenges Punjab CM to debate

Now, driving on BRTS corridor to invite FIR, says Amritsar DCP PS Bhandal

Lung billboard set up in Amritsar to highlight harmful effects of air pollution

Adamant, traders say officials must meet them at dharna site

Adamant, traders say officials must meet them at dharna site

Chandigarh MC chargesheets 6 officials over ~8L stamp duty deficit

Chandigarh MC chargesheets 6 officials over Rs 8L stamp duty deficit

Patients’ patience tested at city’s lone CGHS wellness centre in Sector 45

Chandigarh mulls setting up centre to monitor power grid operations

Leopard hit by car at Dera Bassi, dies

Two boys among 5 arrested for carrying knives

Kejriwal flays BJP over ‘plan to raze school’

Kejriwal flays BJP over ‘plan to raze school’

1,700 convicts, undertrials return to Delhi jails after apex court’s order

Four held on charge of robbing bus passengers

Out on parole, man kills girlfriend

Man held for sexual assault on minor

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: SAD to field candidate with BSP support, says Sukhbir Badal

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: SAD to field candidate with BSP support, says Sukhbir Badal

Day after woman’s body found in box in Hoshiarpur, 2 held on gangrape, murder charges

Wheat on 2.7L hectares in Jalandhar, Ludhiana hit

Students thrash teacher for not allowing phone in class in Phagwara

Jalandhar bypoll: To influence voters, Pentecostal churches go the dera way

Khanna factory dacoity cracked, seven nabbed

Khanna factory dacoity cracked, seven nabbed

STF arrests three with 2.88 kg of heroin worth Rs 14.5 crore

Infant feared drowned in nullah

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Overloaded autos pose threat to schoolkids

Biker killed in road accident

Mohindra College fails to comply with ICAR norms, loses course

Health walk organised