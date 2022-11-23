Three murder accused arrested after brief encounter in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, November 22

The Panipat police arrested three accused allegedly involved in a murder case of taxi driver of Panipat, whose body was found in Sonepat with a bullet injury on his head. Two accused sustained bullet injuries during exchange of fires during the encounter. The incident occurred on the outskirts of Tamshabad village. SP Shashank Kumar Sawan at a press conference said the accused had been identified as Ashok of Lohari village, Sachin of Vijay Nagar in Rohtak and Dayanand of Shastri Nagar in Kaithal. The team also recovered two country made pistols and a motorcycle from their possession, he added.