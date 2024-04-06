Three nabbed for assaulting cops

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 5

The police have arrested three persons for allegedly assaulting police personnel last month.

The police had gone to stop youths, who were engaged in a pool party and were allegedly creating disturbance by playing music at high volume at midnight. But when they reached the spot, the accused allegedly hurled abuses at them, slapped two of the policemen and also hit them with shoes, according to the police. They allegedly chased away the police personnel, who were unarmed at the time.

It is revealed that the incident took place on the intervening night of March 21 and 22, but came to the fore after a video recently went viral on social media. It is claimed that 15 to 20 youths were present at the party in Sector 86 here. “The three accused have been remanded to judicial custody, but more arrests are not ruled out,” said a police official.

