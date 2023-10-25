Three nabbed for cheating

Yamunanagar, October 24
The police have registered a case of cheating against three persons after a man alleged that his wife was duped of Rs 6 lakh in the name of providing her a job in the bank.
On the complaint of Sushil Kumar of Sialba village in Yamunanagar district, a case was registered against Krishan Kumar of Jirakpur, Ravi Rai and his wife Rinki, both residents of Yamunanagar under Sections 420, 406 and 506 of the IPC at the Gandhi Nagar police station on October 23.
The complainant told the police that his wife Nisha Rani was looking for a government job.
