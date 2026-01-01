Three Nepali nationals found dead at Rohtak farmhouse due to ‘suffocation’

Three young men from Nepal were found dead inside a room at a farmhouse located on the Kachha Chamaria road here on Thursday. A charcoal stove was found in the room, and preliminary indications suggest that suffocation may have caused the fatalities. The bodies have been sent to PGIMS for a postmortem examination, which is scheduled for Friday.

The deceased, identified as Kamal, Santosh, and Rajkumar, were aged between 22 and 30 years. They worked as cooks at an office of a property dealer and had been called to the farmhouse to prepare food for a New Year’s party. After the guests left, the trio retired to the room for the night, sources said.

The incident came to light when someone alerted Police Control Room on Thursday. Forensic experts also visited the spot and collected some samples.

“We received information that three bodies were lying in a farmhouse. On reaching the spot, we found three Nepali nationals dead. Prima facie, it appears to be death by suffocation, as a charcoal stove was found in the room. They were friends and had also consumed alcohol. Further investigation is underway,” said Inspector Ramesh Kumar, SHO of the City police station.

He added that the farmhouse belongs to a resident of HSVP Sector 34 in Rohtak. The police have begun investigating the matter, though no formal case had been registered at the time of filing this report.