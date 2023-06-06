Three of a family injured as leaking LPG cylinder explodes

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 5

Two fire incidents were reported in the city on Monday, leaving three members of a family injured and scorching several shanties in Sector 29, officials said.

The first blaze broke out around 5.30 am in the house of a labourer in Gurgaon village here. Pappu, his wife and son sustained burn injuries in the fire and were rushed to a hospital by their neighbours.

Senior Fire Officer Yaduvendra Singh said the fire broke out after a leaking gas cylinder exploded in their house. The couple’s 13-year-old son, who was seriously injured in the mishap, is currently out of danger, he added.

The second incident was reported around 11.30 am at a slum cluster in Sector 29. Over six fire engines were pressed into service and it took them over an hour to douse the blaze. According to Fire Department officials, 15 shanties have been gutted in the fire. No one was hurt in the incident, fire officials said.

Senior Fire Officer Lalit Verma said the fire started in one of the shanties where food was being cooked and later spread to the adjoining huts.