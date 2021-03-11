Three of family crushed to death

Our Correspondent

Nuh, May 7

A woman and her two children died while her husband and a son were injured when a speeding container reportedly crushed them.

The family was waiting for a ride to Firozpur Jhirka in the afternoon. The injured have been admitted to Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College, Nuh and an FIR has been registered against the driver of the container. The driver, who was running away, was caught from Naugaon, Rajasthan.

As per the complaint filed by Yunus of Patkhori village, it was around 11 am today when he was at Solpur village stand and his cousin Farukh along with his family were also there waiting for a ride.

“A container came at full speed and hit Farukh and his family. With the help of a car driver, we rushed the injured to the hospital. But Jaysa, wife of Farukh, their son Shad and daughter Shadiya died on the way. Farukh and his son Hamja are critical and are being treated,” said Yunus.