Three of family fall into septic tank in Nuh, die

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 1

Three members of a family, including an eight-year-old boy, died after they fell into a septic tank in Bichhor village in the Punhana block of Nuh district.

While the child fell into the tank accidentally, his father and uncle jumped in to rescue him, but died due to suffocation.

As per the villagers, a 20-ft-deep septic tank was built outside the house of Dinu of Bichhor village. The tank was covered with stones. On Tuesday Dinu’s grandson Aarij was playing near the tank, when suddenly the stone covering it broke and the boy fell inside.

Hearing the sound, child’s father Siraju (30) and his paternal uncle Salamu (35), who were standing nearby, jumped inside the tank. However, all three got trapped inside and were suffocated to death due to the presence of poisonous gases inside. When no one came out, the family members raised an alarm. It took an hour for the villagers to retrieve the bodies from the tank. The family members did not lodge a police complaint and buried the bodies.

With these three deaths, the family has lost six members during the past one month. Before today’s incident, three persons of the same family had died by suicide by hanging themselves.