Three of family killed, 3 injured as car rams tree in Jhajjar

Three members of a family, including a woman, were killed and three others, including a minor girl, sustained injuries when their car rammed into a tree between Hasanpur and Raiya villages in Jhajjar on Saturday. The impact was so severe that three occupants died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Nirmala Devi, her husband Lal Chand and Chhagan — all residents of Uttam Nagar, Delhi. The injured, Amar Singh and his son Ankit, have been admitted to the PGIMS, Rohtak, for treatment.

A one-year-old girl named Pari, the daughter of a local guava vendor, was also injured. She was standing near the accident site when a stone, dislodged by the collision, struck her on the head.

According to the police, the family was returning to Delhi after offering condolences on the death of a relative in Jhagroli village of Mahendragarh district when the mishap occurred. The car driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and crash into a tree.

Local residents and passers-by rushed to the spot on hearing the crash, informing the police and helping shift the injured to the Civil Hospital in Jhajjar. All three were later referred to PGIMS, Rohtak, due to the seriousness of their injuries.

DSP Vinod Kumar said the victims’ families had been informed and that a detailed investigation into the matter was underway. No case had been registered till the filing of this report.