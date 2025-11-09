DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Three of family killed, 3 injured as car rams tree in Jhajjar

Three of family killed, 3 injured as car rams tree in Jhajjar

Were returning to Delhi

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 03:00 AM Nov 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
the mangled remains of the car at the accident site in Jhajjar.
Advertisement

Three members of a family, including a woman, were killed and three others, including a minor girl, sustained injuries when their car rammed into a tree between Hasanpur and Raiya villages in Jhajjar on Saturday. The impact was so severe that three occupants died on the spot.

Advertisement

The deceased have been identified as Nirmala Devi, her husband Lal Chand and Chhagan — all residents of Uttam Nagar, Delhi. The injured, Amar Singh and his son Ankit, have been admitted to the PGIMS, Rohtak, for treatment.

Advertisement

A one-year-old girl named Pari, the daughter of a local guava vendor, was also injured. She was standing near the accident site when a stone, dislodged by the collision, struck her on the head.

Advertisement

According to the police, the family was returning to Delhi after offering condolences on the death of a relative in Jhagroli village of Mahendragarh district when the mishap occurred. The car driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and crash into a tree.

Local residents and passers-by rushed to the spot on hearing the crash, informing the police and helping shift the injured to the Civil Hospital in Jhajjar. All three were later referred to PGIMS, Rohtak, due to the seriousness of their injuries.

Advertisement

DSP Vinod Kumar said the victims’ families had been informed and that a detailed investigation into the matter was underway. No case had been registered till the filing of this report.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts