Three of family killed in road mishap in Yamunanagar district

Three persons of a family were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a tipper near Pansara village in Yamunanagar district.

The deceased has been identified as Sachin (29) of Uttarakhand, his pregnant wife Neha (27) and their son Nonu (4). According to information, Sachin along with his wife and their child was going to his village in Haridwar district of Uttarakhand on Monday.

When they reached near Pansara village, their motorcycle was hit by a tipper.

They sustained serious injuries and they were rushed to Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital where they were declared dead.

Sachin lived in a rented room in the Chitta Hanuman Mandir area of Yamunanagar and worked at a shop in Meera Market, Yamunanagar.

Salinder Kumar, SHO of the Sadar police station, Yamunanagar, said after the accident, the driver managed to flee, leaving his tipper on the spot.

He said that a case was registered against the driver of the tipper.