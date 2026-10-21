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Home / Haryana / Three Ravana effigies go up in flames as Sirsa marks Dasehra

Three Ravana effigies go up in flames as Sirsa marks Dasehra

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Anil Kakkar
Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:54 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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An effigy of Ravana being burnt during Dasehra celebrations in Sirsa.
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Dasehra was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Sirsa on Tuesday, with the burning of Ravana, Kumbhkarana and Meghnad effigies at three locations across the city. The effigy burning was accompanied by colourful fireworks that lit up the night sky, while chants of “Jai Shri Ram” filled the grounds. Earlier, several clubs took out processions across the city, which were welcomed by residents with flower showers.

The Shri Rama Club organised a Dasehra celebration near Kisan Chowk in front of Sawan Public School. The 70-foot-tall Ravana and 65-foot-tall Kumbhkarana effigies were set on fire around 6 pm. MLA Gokul Setia attended the event as the chief guest and urged people to follow the ideals of Lord Ram.

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The Siyaram Charitable Trust organised another Dasehra event near MDK School on Rania Road. Effigies of 70-foot Ravana and 60-foot-tall Kumbhkarana and Meghnad were burnt for a large gathering.

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Effigy with 80-ft moustache steals the show

The Shri Vishnu Club held its event at the Dasehra ground opposite Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU). The 70-foot Ravana, featuring an 80-foot-long moustache, was the main attraction. The 65-foot Kumbhkarana and 60-foot Meghnad effigies were also burnt around 7 pm. Former MLA Gopal Kanda was the chief guest and set the Ravan effigy on fire.

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The Shri Vishnu Club’s procession was flagged off by MLA Gokul Setia. Residents welcomed the procession with flower showers and gathered to catch a glimpse of Lord Ram. Members of the transgender community also participated. Setia urged people to unite against social evils such as drug abuse and overcome the negative traits within themselves.

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