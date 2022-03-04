Three rob jewellery shop in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, March 3
Three persons robbed a jewellery shop near Lakshmi Cinema in Yamunanagar today. The shop owner, Vinod Kumar, tried to chase the robbers, but sustained injuries on his forehead after a robber opened fire on him.
The incident took place at about 12.15 pm. Three masked men entered the shop and allegedly pointed a gun at Kumar while another looted jewellery. The third robber was standing at the shop entrance.
While fleeing, the motorcycle of the robbers didn’t start. They left their vehicle and snatched a bike to flee. A case was registered against three unknown persons at City police station. —
